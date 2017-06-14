Men in clown masks rob Lauderhill gas station

Police in one South Florida neighborhood are asking for your help in finding two men who robbed a gas station wearing clown masks.

Surveillance video that NBC 6 got overnight shows the June 6th inside the Exxon station on West Commercial Boulevard in Lauderhill.

Police say the suspects pointed guns at the clerk and demanded the money in the register, all while wearing the masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers.



Story from our news partner NBCMiami