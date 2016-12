ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Some St. Petersburg, Florida residents are grumbling about whether there's a need for a new pier, given the rising costs of a plan.

But St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says it would cost the city $35 million not to build the replacement for the city's landmark pier, which closed in 2013.

City officials tell the Tampa Bay Times that's because the city issued two series of bonds.

One is worth $40 million for the pier, and the other is $20 million for a beach approach.

They say the bond money must be used for the plans for which they were intended.

