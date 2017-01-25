Markeith Loyd: Suspect in officer's killing curses judge, again
MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
10:17 AM, Jan 25, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A suspect charged with murder in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer cursed at a judge during a brief first appearance for a misdemeanor charge.
Markeith Loyd uttered the expletive after the judge set a bond of $500 for the charge of resisting arrest without violence during a Wednesday morning hearing.
The 41-year-old Loyd won't be bonding out since another Florida judge set no bond for two first-degree murder counts.