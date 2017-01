ORLANDO, Fla. - A man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police sergeant has been caught, authorities said Tuesday night.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was in custody. No other details were given.

The news came hours after the U.S. Marshals Service added him to their list of 15 most wanted fugitives.

The agency also added $25,000 to a $100,000 reward already being offered by a local crime tip line for any information leading to Loyd's arrest.

The police also said Tuesday that Loyd may have shaved his head. They posted a digitally altered photo of what he might look like without hair.

Loyd has been the focus of a weeklong manhunt since Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

