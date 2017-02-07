Man with Patriots helmet tattooed on head wanted in Florida, but report said he may be dead

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - The Pinellas County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office is looking for a New England Patriots fan who tattooed his head to look like Tom Brady's helmet. However, one newspaper report said he died last year.

Victor Thompson, 48, has multiple tattoos on his head, including a Patriots logo and a Riddell logo. Thompson moved from Massachusetts to Florida a few years ago.

Just before Sunday night's big game, the Pinellas county Sheriff's Office said they were looking for him on four drug-related warrants.

A small-town newspaper in New Hampshire claimed Thompson died in June 2015.

Dead or alive, Pinellas deputies continue to look for Thompson, according to the Houston Chronicle. He's not hard to miss, his head is covered with the Super Bowl trophy, Tom Brady's jersey number 12, the NFL logo and the Patriots logo, all made to look like a replica of Brady's helmet.

The Smoking Gun reports if Thompson is alive and arrested, he will be locked up in jail on $13,000 bail.