Man in Florida deported to El Salvador for torture claims
Associated Press
11:16 AM, Jun 12, 2017
1:42 PM, Jun 12, 2017
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (AP) -- A man who fled El Salvador more than 20 years ago and resided for years in Apalachicola, where he raised a family and managed a local Piggly Wiggly grocery store, has been deported amid revelations he tortured guerrillas during his time in the Salvadoran Army.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports Jose Francisco Grijalva Monroy, known to his friends as "Pancho," was removed from the United States and turned over to authorities in his homeland.