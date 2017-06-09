Man found walking down highway naked, causes extensive damage to patrol car

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested in Marion County after he was walking down a highway completely naked and damaged a patrol car.

On Wednesday, deputies spotted Andrew Humphries, 18, walking down South U.S. Highway 441 completely naked after leaving the scene of a vehicle accident.

Concerned for the man's well-being, a deputy started talking to him. Humphries then walked to the front of the deputy's patrol car and tried to open the driver's door, which was locked.

The deputy placed him in handcuffs due to his erratic behavior. The man then began kicking the rear passenger door of the car and pulling on the metal cage, causing $1,000 in damage, and deputies believe the entire door will likely need to be replaced.

Later on, Florida Highway Patrol called the Marion County deputy, and said witnesses at the scene of the crash said when Humphries left the scene, he walked up to a vehicle parked at the MCSO South Multi-District Office, and tried to open the door. He pulled the door handle off the vehicle, and when he couldn't get in, officials say he urinated on the vehicle, which belonged to a Marion County deputy. The damage was estimated at $700.

Humphries was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief-property damage and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. FHP is conducting a separate investigation into the vehicle crash he was originally involved in.