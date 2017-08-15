Male stripper stabbed man in both eyes in Key West, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. - A male stripper from Tampa who believed his partner was a "cannibal" stabbed him in both eyes with a pen then shoved a piece of wood down his throat during a fight at a home in Key West, authorities said.

Justin Calhoun, 24, was arrested late Monday on an attempted second-degree murder charge in the attack on 67-year-old Mark Brann, according to a Key West police arrest report.

According to the report, Calhoun said he and Brann had been in a sexual relationship and he often stayed at Brann's home.

Calhoun said he and Brann got into an argument because he believed Brann to be a "cannibal," the report said. Calhoun said when he questioned Brann about being a cannibal, it made Brann angry and he picked up a gun, the report said.

Calhoun said he grabbed Brann's wrist and the two started struggling before the gun went off, the report said. No one was injured but Calhoun said he was able to take the gun away and tried to shoot Brann but the gun jammed, the report said.

At that point, Calhoun said he grabbed a pen and stabbed Brann in both eyes with it, the report said. As Brann was laying on the floor yelling for help, Calhoun said he grabbed a piece of wood from a dresser that was broken during the fight and stuffed it into Brann's mouth to silence him, the report said.

Calhoun said he stood up and stomped the piece of wood further into Brann's mouth, the report said. He said he then grabbed a drawer from the broken dresser and hit Brann with it in his head and throat, the report said.

Calhoun told officers that Brann's roommate tried to get into the room but Calhoun locked the door then jumped out of the bedroom window while nude, according to the report.

Police responded to the home and set up a perimeter before they were able to take Calhoun into custody. He said he avoided Key West Police for several hours by jumping fences and climbing on roof tops, the report said.

Brann was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and was on a breathing machine, the report said.

Calhoun was booked into jail where he was being held without bond Tuesday. Jail records listed his occupation as a stripper in Tampa. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

