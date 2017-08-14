NAPLES, Fla. -- A businessman got kicked out of Gary Owen's comedy show in Naples last night after shouting several racial slurs during the act.

Gary Owen said a drunk white man started talking so loudly, he actually had to stop during his performance and tell him to be quiet.

"To the point where I'm trying to tell a joke and I couldn't get through it, he was so loud," Owen said.

At one point, Gary said he even left the stage to walk over to the man and tell him he was being loud.

After Gary took a jab at Donald Trump, he says the man started shouting derogatory racial slurs that everyone could hear and got himself kicked out.

After the show, Owen posted a video to his Facebook page calling out the man, who is Joe Lanham, the Vice President of Sales at National Roofers of Collier Inc.

The owner of that business told Fox 4 that Lanham has been suspended indefinitely without pay.

Owen said he doesn't want anything to happen to him but hopes Lanham will learn from his mistake.