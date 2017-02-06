Keys woman accused of kidnapping ex's new girlfriend

Authorities say an Islamorada woman was arrested Sunday for kidnapping her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Jan. 27, when 51-year-old Laura Bauler entered the new girlfriend's home without permission.



MCSO says the woman was in bed when Bauler forced her out at knifepoint. Bauler then tied a kitchen towel over her mouth and tied a rope around her neck, all the time threatening to kill her with the knife she was holding.

Police say Bauler drove the victim to the motel, forced her into a closet, and then later into a bathtub. Once in the bathtub, Bauler ordered the her to take off her clothes and go outside.



While outside, the victim began to run away and scream for help. Bauler ran after and tackled her to the ground. Both women were fighting on the ground when a couple, who lived next door, pulled Bauler off of the victim and took the victim into their home. Bauler fled the scene.

The victim told Sheriff's deputies that she is now living with Bauler’s ex-boyfriend and she believes that is why the attack took place.



Bauler was arrested on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, kidnapping and burglary. Her bond is set at $145,000.00.

