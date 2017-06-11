Hawaii man suspected of running prostitution operation

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) -- Hawaii officials say a man was arrested on suspicion of operating a prostitution ring in Florida.

According to reports, Kauai Police arrested 67-year-old Robert Jones on Friday at his Kalaheo home on Kauai Island.

Officials say he owns 13 Asian massage parlors in Florida where investigators found Chinese women offering sex acts in exchange for money after the massages.

Investigators are working to determine whether human trafficking is also a part of the operation.

According to reports, Jones had been living in Hawaii for a year. Jones is being held at Kauai County jail and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and money laundering.

Police arrested 15 other people connected with prostitution operation.