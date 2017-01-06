Gunman was randomly shooting people in Fort Lauderdale Airport: Witness

A traveler who witnessed multiple people being shot at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday said he narrowly missed being killed when the gunman opened fire.

John Schlicher said he had just arrived at the airport from Columbus, Ohio, after a connecting flight in Atlanta on Delta 1465, and made his way to the baggage claim area, according to NBC News.

RELATED: AT LEAST 5 SHOT AND KILLED AT FT. LAUDERDALE AIRPORT



Schlicher said he had just pulled his first piece of luggage from the carousel when he started hearing "pops."

"The person right next to me fell to the ground. I turned around and a man with a black gun was right behind me and he started shooting randomly," Schlicher told NBC News in a phone interview. "My wife and mother in law were traveling with me. Luckily none of us were injured. The two people to my left and the two people to my right were shot. There was blood everywhere. The people who were shot were shot in the head."

Schlicher said there appeared to be only one gunman and he looked like he was in his 30s.

"It's tragic. Just a horrible, horrible tragic scene. He was just randomly shooting at people," he said.

Story from our news partner NBCMiami