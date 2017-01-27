Governor allocates $15M for emergency beach restoration due to erosion from Hurricane Matthew

Associated Press
A1A is seen after ocean waters stirred up by Hurricane Matthew washed away part of the ocean front road on October 8, 2016 in Flagler Beach, Florida. Across the Southeast, Over 1.4 million people have lost power due to Hurricane Matthew which has been downgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) -- Gov. Rick Scott has announced that he will use his executive authority to allocate over $15 million in state funds for emergency beach restoration projects to repair erosion caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Scott made the announcement Friday at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park in Flagler County. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Scott spoke with reporters near dunes breached by the October storm.

Scott said money from the state's Division of Emergency Management will fund restoration projects in Volusia, Flagler, Brevard and St. Johns counties.

Scott said the money will go to adding sand to the beaches and repairing or building sand dunes. He said the projects will protect coastal roads and buildings and enhance beaches that are important for tourism and sea turtle nesting.

