Good Samaritan helps couple escape fire

WPTV Webteam
5:33 AM, Jan 2, 2017
3 hours ago

The home suffered extensive smoke and structure damage.

WPTV

Community stepping out

WPTV

A fire at a nativity scene in Martin County spread to a nearby mobile home and displaced a couple

WPTV

Good Samaritan helps couple escape fire in Martin County.

WPTV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A good Samaritan is credited with helping a Martin County couple escape when fire threatened their mobile home.

When flames destroyed a nativity scene they also spread to a nearby residence.

Byron Basing saw what was happening and alerted the pair.

"They didn't really notice it you know? Because they’re inside and they're older, but we went in there and we helped them out. He was getting dressed and we hurried him out and kind of walked him out and got him in the middle of the street and made sure they're okay," Basing said.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple.

The home suffered extensive smoke and structure damage.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top