Good Samaritan helps couple escape fire

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A good Samaritan is credited with helping a Martin County couple escape when fire threatened their mobile home.

When flames destroyed a nativity scene they also spread to a nearby residence.

Byron Basing saw what was happening and alerted the pair.



"They didn't really notice it you know? Because they’re inside and they're older, but we went in there and we helped them out. He was getting dressed and we hurried him out and kind of walked him out and got him in the middle of the street and made sure they're okay," Basing said.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple.

The home suffered extensive smoke and structure damage.