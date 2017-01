FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Accused Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooter Esteban Santiago pleaded not guilty Monday morning during a federal arraignment.

The case for Santiago, 26, will now go to trial.

The plea came after Judge Barry Seltzer read all 22 charges in Santiago’s indictment.

Judge Seltzer said the trial will take about 20 days to complete.

No trial date has been set. If convicted, Santiago faces death or life in prison.

In early January, a federal grand jury indicted Santiago on more than 20 charges.

According to authorities, Santiago boarded a flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, before continuing on to Fort Lauderdale.

Santiago is charged in a shooting spree in the airport's crowded baggage claim area. Five people died from the shooting and six others were wounded.

Officials say he has admitted to the attack and is being held without bond.