After a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of 5 people, Fort Lauderdale International Airport was back up and running Saturday morning.

Terminals 1, 3 and 4 opened back up for passengers.

The terminal where the shooting took place, terminal 2, remained closed and was still considered an active crime scene.

Inside the airport, workers spent all night trying to collect and process 20,000 bags and personal items.

Travelers who were separated from their bags or personal items are encouraged to call 866-435-9355.

As passengers arrived Saturday morning, they impact of what happened less than 24 hours before began to sink in.

Passenger Brian Ulf was catching a flight to Los Angeles Saturday morning, and says the entire scene was emotional

“You just sit here and the impact is overwhelming,” he says. “Our country is in trouble right now. We have to figure it out.”

Airline passengers were told to contact their airline before arriving because not every carrier was resuming service Saturday.

Airport officials also warned passengers to expect delays throughout the day.