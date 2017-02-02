Florida woman says cleavage got her kicked off Spirit Airlines flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - (WPLG/CNN) - A South Florida woman claims she was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight because of the way she was dressed. But the airline says that's not true at all.

The woman was flying from New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale. The airlines says she was accused of being intoxicated, so flight attendants went to talk to her at her seat. They allowed her to stay at first and then made some comments.

"Her companion said 'We've got this. Please let her stay on. We won't have anymore problems.' The flight attendant made that decision and then as she was leaving she said 'by the way, you may want to cover up,'" says Spirit spokesman Paul Berry.

However, a nearby passenger says it was more than just a mention.

"Two or three times people came over and said they're still not covered up enough. You're gonna have to do something to cover them up. And she said 'well, ya gonna give me a blanket? I'll cover it up. I can't help it. These are my breasts.'" says passenger Catherine Supp.

The other passenger says the woman was never acting drunk or misbehaving.

The spokesperson for the airline says the woman was intoxicated and taken off the plane because of her behavior.

The airline says they plan to contact the woman.

