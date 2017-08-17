Florida masseuse accused of pulling down top, offering sexual favors for money to undercover deputy

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida masseuse is accused of taking off her top and offering an undercover deputy sexual favors in exchange for money.

Lee County sheriff's deputies arresting Sonya Roberge, 40, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. at Dejajah Vu on Pondella Road in North Fort Meyers.

Undercover Detectives say the operation was advertising on backpage.com, a website know for offering sex acts.

According to a police report, Roberge took $160 for the 45-minute massage, during which she pulled her shirt down showing of her breasts and began moving her hand toward the deputies private area.

Roberge was arrested on prostitution charges, practicing massage without a license and a probation violation.