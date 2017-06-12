NAPLES, Fla - - A man was arrested after spraying bleach in an elderly woman's face and striking her with a mop causing it to break in half, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.

While the elderly woman was cleaning the kitchen floor, 51-year-old Joseph May exited his bedroom and began screaming and cursing at her. May was angry because the vacuum cleaner she had used earlier woke him up, CCSO said.

May then grabbed the bottle of bleach and the mop out of her hands and began spraying the bleach in her face, eyes, ears, and on her clothing. He then began striking her multiple times with the mop handle causing it to break in half, CCSO said.

When deputies arrived to the scene they found the woman covered in bleach with a laceration to the left side of her forehead.

May was arrested and transported to the Naples Jail Center. He is being charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older.