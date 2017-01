A Senate Republican from Miami on Thursday proposed limiting the creation of high-occupancy toll lanes or express lanes on Florida roadways --- and restricting how toll money could be used.

Sen. Frank Artiles, R-Miami, filed a bill (SB 250) that would prevent the creation of high-occupancy toll lanes or express lanes as of July 1.

I am proud to lead the fight against these unsafe and hazardous express lanes #StandwithFrankArtiles pic.twitter.com/pYccejhdHc — Frank Artiles (@Artiles40) January 6, 2017

Also, the bill would restrict the use of tolls collected from such already-existing lanes. Those tolls could only be used to pay off bond debts from high-occupancy and express lane projects.

After the debts are paid off, tolls would be eliminated and the lanes could not be used as high-occupancy or express lanes, according to the proposal.

The bill is filed for the legislative session that starts March 7.

