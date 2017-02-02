Florida hunters save trapped kids from carbon monoxide poisoning

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. - (WJHG/CNN) - A fun hunting trip Tuesday in north Florida turned into a fight to save lives.

Several hunters jumped into action when they found children poisoned by carbon monoxide.

One hunter, Raymond Nelson, helped out. "It was just crazy," he said. "I'd never seen anything quite this bad."

On Tuesday, Nelson was hunting with friends and family. He ended up chasing after his dogs and saw something he won't forget: A truck stuck in the mud and smoke billowing inside with several children unconscious in their seats.

"I had no idea what to do I was freaking out," he said.

He helped another passerby pull out at least five children from the truck. He called for help.

Raymond's father, Foster Nelson, said his son got in touch with him.

"My 17-year-old called me on the radio and said, 'Daddy there is some kids out here they're throwing in the road that aren't breathing,'" he said.

"I pulled up right there in front of the vehicle," he said. "It looked bad."

They say they knew immediately it was carbon monoxide and quickly did CPR on the children.

Another Good Samaritan, Wendell Winchester, arrived to help.

For several minutes they made the children breathe in and out, finally getting them to breathe on their own.

"It puts a lump in your throat. I'd hate for anything to happen to a kid. I'm just glad they're all right," said Winchester.

"When you come up on something like that and there's kids lying around, you're gonna do whatever you gotta do no matter what it takes, and that's all any of us done," said Foster Nelson.

Police haven't released any details about how the victims ended up trapped in the truck, and there's no word on the ages or relationships between the victims.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center says six children arrived Tuesday night with exposure to carbon monoxide.

Doctors say five of the six arrived in stable condition and are improving. One arrived in more critical condition but has also improved.

Courtesy WJHG via CNN Newsource