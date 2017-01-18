Florida grandmother charged in drowning death of 4-month-old child

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Lakeland woman has been charged in the drowning death of her infant grandson.
Local news outlets report that records show 44-year-old Robin Lee Florand was charged Tuesday with manslaughter aggravated (negligence) in the November 2016 death of 4-month-old Anakin David James Ennis.
Investigators believe Florand left her grandson in the bathtub unsupervised for nearly 10 minutes.
An arrest affidavit says the child was found face down in a few inches of water unresponsive. A neighbor helped give CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
At the time, investigators say they found methamphetamine the bathroom. Florand also tested positive for the drug in her system.