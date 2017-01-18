Florida grandmother charged in drowning death of 4-month-old child

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Lakeland woman has been charged in the drowning death of her infant grandson.

Local news outlets report that records show 44-year-old Robin Lee Florand was charged Tuesday with manslaughter aggravated (negligence) in the November 2016 death of 4-month-old Anakin David James Ennis.

Investigators believe Florand left her grandson in the bathtub unsupervised for nearly 10 minutes.

An arrest affidavit says the child was found face down in a few inches of water unresponsive. A neighbor helped give CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

At the time, investigators say they found methamphetamine the bathroom. Florand also tested positive for the drug in her system.

It's unclear if she has an attorney.