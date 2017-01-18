Florida grandmother charged in drowning death of 4-month-old child

WFTS Webteam
10:20 AM, Nov 17, 2016
26 mins ago

Robin Lee Florand, 44, has been arrested for negligence surrounding the death of her grandson, Anakin David James Ennis. She negligently left the child in a bathtub unsupervised for nearly 10 minutes.

WFTS
Pleasant, Matt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Lakeland woman has been charged in the drowning death of her infant grandson.

Local news outlets report that records show 44-year-old Robin Lee Florand was charged Tuesday with manslaughter aggravated (negligence) in the November 2016 death of 4-month-old Anakin David James Ennis.

Investigators believe Florand left her grandson in the bathtub unsupervised for nearly 10 minutes.

An arrest affidavit says the child was found face down in a few inches of water unresponsive. A neighbor helped give CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

At the time, investigators say they found methamphetamine the bathroom. Florand also tested positive for the drug in her system.

It's unclear if she has an attorney.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top