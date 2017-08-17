Florida Governor Rick Scott dines with President Donald Trump

Associated Press
3:24 PM, Aug 17, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Some Florida Republicans are condemning President Donald Trump's reaction to events in Charlottesville, Virginia; some are tiptoeing around the issue; some are remaining silent; and one made a lunch date with him.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott had lunch with Trump in New Jersey Thursday as the president continues to draw criticism for saying both protesters and counter-protesters were to blame for violence at a rally organized by white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, and that some of the rally-goers were "very fine people."

Trump added to the debate Thursday by criticizing those who want to remove Confederate monuments.

But if the subject came up, Scott's office isn't saying. A spokesman said simply that Scott was only there to promote Florida.
 

