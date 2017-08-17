Florida deputy's body camera records K9 chasing, catching suspect

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - (NBC) - A K9 with Florida's Pasco County Sheriff's office is being hailed a hero after his speedy pursuit was caught on a deputy's body camera.

Dramatic video shows K9 Shep and his handler, Deputy Nick Carmack in their patrol car, chasing down a suspect, identified as Michael Brick Jr., who fled a traffic stop on Tuesday.

"They just struck a vehicle, we're about to bail," the Carmack says on a radio call before he hits the brakes and exits the vehicle with the Shep by his side.

"Get em'! Get em'," the deputy shouts, and in a split-second, the dog takes off, moving at lightning speed.

Within seconds, the K9 catches up with the suspect and tackles him to the ground.

The dog puts the suspect in a hold, until responding officers catch up to place Brick in handcuffs.

Watch more of the video that was posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page. Warning: Please be advised this video contains strong language.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel