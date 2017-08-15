Flooding closes G concourse at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

A concourse at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed due to flooding Tuesday, officials said.

The G concourse was temporarily closed, while the security checkpoint in Terminal 4 for concourses G and H were also closed due to a water leak, airport officials said.

Travelers were asked to use the checkpoints in Terminal 3, concourses E or F.

No other information was immediately known.



Story from our news partner NBC 6

G Concourse is temporarily closed due to flooding. We will provide more information when it becomes available. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) August 15, 2017