Flooding closes G concourse at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

NBC 6
11:25 AM, Aug 15, 2017

A concourse at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed due to flooding Tuesday, officials said.

The G concourse was temporarily closed, while the security checkpoint in Terminal 4 for concourses G and H were also closed due to a water leak, airport officials said.

Travelers were asked to use the checkpoints in Terminal 3, concourses E or F.

No other information was immediately known.


