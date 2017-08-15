Flooding closes G concourse at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 78°
File photo
A concourse at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed due to flooding Tuesday, officials said.
The G concourse was temporarily closed, while the security checkpoint in Terminal 4 for concourses G and H were also closed due to a water leak, airport officials said.
Travelers were asked to use the checkpoints in Terminal 3, concourses E or F.
No other information was immediately known.
Story from our news partner NBC 6
G Concourse is temporarily closed due to flooding. We will provide more information when it becomes available.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) August 15, 2017
G Concourse is temporarily closed due to flooding. We will provide more information when it becomes available.
The security checkpoint in Term. 4 Concourses G & H is closed due to a water leak. Please use checkpoints in Term. 3 Concourses E or F.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) August 15, 2017
The security checkpoint in Term. 4 Concourses G & H is closed due to a water leak. Please use checkpoints in Term. 3 Concourses E or F.