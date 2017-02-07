Fired Florida lawyer says Public Defender's office is too political

VIERA, Fla. (AP) -- An assistant public defender who wore a Black Lives Matter tie to court says he was fired because he made online comments accusing his office of being overtly political.

Florida Today reports that 27-year-old Alton Edmond lost his job last week at the Brevard County public defender's office.

FIRED: A Brevard County Public Defender says 'Black Lives Matter' tie raised eyebrows....Public Defender's office... https://t.co/r0Qsu4Avxl — J.D. Gallop (@JDGallop) February 3, 2017

Edmond says workers in Public Defender Blaise Trettis' office talked openly about supporting President Trump before the election, and Trettis attended a Trump rally.

Trettis says he attended the Trump rally, but it was after-hours. Trettis says Edmond was terminated for several reasons, including recording colleagues talking about politics and leaving a loaded gun in his office.

Edmond says he has a concealed carry permit, and he posted online a recording of himself but took it down after he realized it had voices of his colleagues too.