Fired Florida lawyer says Public Defender's office is too political

Edmond says workers in Public Defender Blaise Trettis' office talked openly about supporting President Trump before the election, and Trettis attended a Trump rally.
Trettis says he attended the Trump rally, but it was after-hours. Trettis says Edmond was terminated for several reasons, including recording colleagues talking about politics and leaving a loaded gun in his office.
Edmond says he has a concealed carry permit, and he posted online a recording of himself but took it down after he realized it had voices of his colleagues too.