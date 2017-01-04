Driver arrested in hit and run that left bicyclist critically injured in Fort Lauderdale: Police
10:13 AM, Jan 4, 2017
Fort Lauderdale Police say they've arrested a driver responsible for a hit and run that critically injured a bicyclist on New Year's Day.
Philip Varsam, 28, was arrested Monday on a charge of failure to stop after an accident involving serious injury, Broward jail records showed.
Varsam appeared in court Tuesday morning where he was ordered held on $30,000 bond. He must also surrender his passport and will have to wear a GPS monitor.
During the hearing, Varsam's attorney requested a $10,000 bond, citing his clean arrest record.
Police said the victim, 19-year-old Alkiva Douglas, was riding his bicycle on Northwest 9th Street around 8:40 Sunday night when he was hit from behind by a white four-door Lexus, which fled the scene.
Douglas was rushed to North Broward Health with life threatening injuries and remained in extreme critical condition, police said Tuesday.
Police later identified Varsam, of Delray Beach, as the driver of the Lexus.
