Deputies say Florida woman denied change, trashes Starbucks

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A woman walked into a Tampa-area Starbucks on Tuesday morning asking for change for the bus and when she was told that the register does not open for change, she trashed the popular coffee shop.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Abigail Rowe, 32, of Riverview, Fla., had been trespassed from the same location on Monday when she walked in and requested change and then started dumping stuff out of a bag on a table in the store.

When Rowe was refused change, she went on a rampage in the Riverview Starbucks. She started throwing chairs and knocking over displays.

"There was a whole row of baskets on stands and she starts pushing them all over - coffee bags going everywhere," said customer Leslie McHugh.

McHugh told WFTS-TV that it took three guys to pin Rowe down while they waited for deputies to arrive on scene.

“The lady had no regard whatsoever," said McHugh. "When she started shoving over displays, she actually pushed one into my daughter, who wasn’t injured."

Deputies responded to the location and arrested her for criminal mischief. She was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after drugs were found on her.

Video courtesy: Leslie Amanda McHugh