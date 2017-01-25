Deputies: Naked Florida man broke into home, beat up man inside

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - A Citrus County man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he was completely naked when he broke into a home, beat up the man inside and dumped an elderly woman out of her wheelchair.

Brandon Rehm, 19, of Beverly Hills, Fla., has been charged with resisting an officer without violence, battery on a person 65 or older, abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult and burglary with battery.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Rehm was outside holding a syringe in his hand, which he refused to drop.

Deputies used a stun gun on Rehm after they said he would not comply with their verbal commands. He was taken into custody and his bond is set at $36,000.

Rehm is currently being held in the Citrus County Jail.