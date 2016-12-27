Crews search for man missing from watercraft in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. - City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police were searching Monday for a man who fell off a personal watercraft in Blue Lagoon. Officials told NBC 6 they found a floating life vest alongside two watercrafts.

The incident happened near the 5500 block of Blue Lagoon Drive.

The 32-year old man is presumed dead as officials shifted the search and rescue to a search and recovery. Divers searched for more than an hour before making their decision to shift the mission to a recovery effort.

Miami Fire Captain Ignatius Carroll said the man was riding on the personal watercraft with three other people when he was seen going up in the air and then crashing straight down into the water. The man never resurfaced.

Loved ones of the missing man were at the scene as divers searched the water.

The 32-year old man is presumed dead as officials shifted the search and rescue to a search and recovery.

Divers searched for more than an hour before making their decision to shift the mission to a recovery effort.

Miami Fire Captain Ignatius Carroll said the man was riding on the personal watercraft with three other people when he was seen going up in the air and then crashing straight down into the water. The man never resurfaced.

Loved ones of the missing man were at the scene as divers searched the water.

No further information was released.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami.