Clearwater police investigating shooting death of 10-year-old boy at apartment complex

Appears to be self-inflicted

WFTS Webteam
9:38 AM, Jan 5, 2017
4:39 PM, Jan 5, 2017

Clearwater police are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy at the Lindru Garden Apartments on South Lincoln Avenue.

WFTS
WFTS
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - UPDATE: Police believe that the boy fired the lone gunshot this morning in what appears to be a self-inflicted gun death.

EARLIER:

Clearwater police are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy at the Lindru Garden Apartments on South Lincoln Avenue. 

Ian Sevostjanov was pronounced dead inside a bottom-floor apartment. 

The call came in at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

He was at home with his mother, Olga Grusetskaja, at the time of the shooting. 

The Chief of police held a news conference on Thursday morning to update the investigation. The Chief says it is too early to determine if the shooting was criminal, negligent or self-inflicted.  

Ian was a fifth-grade student at Belleair Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top