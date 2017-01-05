Clearwater police investigating shooting death of 10-year-old boy at apartment complex

Clear
CLEARWATER, Fla. - UPDATE: Police believe that the boy fired the lone gunshot this morning in what appears to be a self-inflicted gun death.
EARLIER:
Clearwater police are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy at the Lindru Garden Apartments on South Lincoln Avenue.
Ian Sevostjanov was pronounced dead inside a bottom-floor apartment.
The call came in at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
He was at home with his mother, Olga Grusetskaja, at the time of the shooting.
The Chief of police held a news conference on Thursday morning to update the investigation. The Chief says it is too early to determine if the shooting was criminal, negligent or self-inflicted.
Ian was a fifth-grade student at Belleair Elementary School.
