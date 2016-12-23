CHT Medical receives marijuana distribution authorization in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - CHT Medical, is the fifth distributing organization in Florida to receive authorization to process and dispense medical marijuana.

Florida Department of Health spokeswoman Sarah Revell said CHT Medical, which is a subsidiary of Chestnut Hill Tree Farm in Alachua County, was given authorization on Wednesday.

Chestnut Hill is the last of the five original distributing organizations to receive clearance. Since last December's approval of the first five groups, two more organizations have been added through administrative challenges and settlements.

The current law allows non-smoked, low-THC pot for patients with cancer or ailments that cause chronic seizures or severe spasms. It was expanded in March to allow patients with terminal conditions access to higher strength cannabis.

Amendment 2, which expands the use of legal medical marijuana, takes effect on Jan. 3.