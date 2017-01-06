Broward Health treating airport patients

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward Health Medical Center has been receiving patients from Friday’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

Trauma patients with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital as well as children and the elderly who were injured in falls or suffered heat exhaustion.

One witness said several people rushed to the hospital and began asking about loved ones.

He said it was a chaotic scene that touched his heart.

Told more than 6 victims are here. Mix of people with gunshot wounds, heat exhaustion, chest pains, etc. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/gAl9eZQxqm — Sam Smink (@samsminkWPTV) January 6, 2017