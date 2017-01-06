Broward Health treating airport patients

Sam Smink, WPTV Webteam
5:32 PM, Jan 6, 2017
6:05 PM, Jan 6, 2017

Five people are dead, several injured following shooting

WPTV
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward Health Medical Center has been receiving patients from Friday’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

Trauma patients with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital as well as children and the elderly who were injured in falls or suffered heat exhaustion.

One witness said several people rushed to the hospital and began asking about loved ones.

He said it was a chaotic scene that touched his heart.

