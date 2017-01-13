Broward County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating, waterboarding girlfriend

A 27-year-old Sunrise man is behind bars after police alleged beat his girlfriend early Sunday morning – including waterboarding her while she was unconscious.

Freddy Elias is being held on four counts, including attempted murder, false imprisonment and several battery charges. He is being held on no bond based on the attempted murder charge.



According to the redacted arrest affidavit in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Elias arrived at the Hollywood home of his girlfriend around 3 a.m. and began arguing with her about another man being in the home.

Elias then allegedly broke her cell phone before grabbing her by the neck and shoving the victim to the ground and putting a sock in her mouth. The victim choked until she lost consciousness.



After that, police say Elias dragged the victim into the shower and held a towel over her face and filled a pot of water four times and poured it over her face while threatening to kill her. The victim eventually got away and went outside, where a neighbor helped her call police.



