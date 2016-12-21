Broward caregiver arrested, accused of giving toddler drug-laced water

A Cooper City woman is under arrest for a 2015 case where she allegedly gave a toddler under her care water that was laced with the drug Ecstasy.

21-year-old Danese Camacho was taken into custody Tuesday in Palm Beach County on a charge of criminal negligence to a child.

According to the arrest report, the mother of the six-month-old infant told police she took the toddler to the hospital on August 24, 2015 after she returned home and thought the child was not doing well.



The mother gave a statement saying she had left the child with Camacho, who later told her that she accidently mixed the toddler’s formula with water that had been mixed with the drug earlier in the day when a man had come over to take the drugs with her.

Camacho has been ordered to have no contact with the child or his mother while awaiting trial in the case.



This story is from our news partner NBCMiami