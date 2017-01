DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A person has been found dead after a fire at an apartment building in Deerfield Beach.

Local media outlets report the blaze happened Thursday afternoon in a second-floor apartment unit at Century Village.

Arriving firefighters say the heaviest flames were in a back bedroom and on the porch.

It took crews about 15 minutes to put out the flames. During a search, they found the body of one person. Officials have not identified the victim or the cause of death.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles says this is the county's fire fatality of the new year.

WPLG-TV reports that the surrounding units were not damaged but residents had to find another place to stay for the night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.