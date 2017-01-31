Body camera video appears to show Volusia County deputy stealing from DUI suspect

(WESH, NBC NEWSCHANNEL) Body camera video released by Florida's Volusia County Sheriff's Office appears to show a deputy stealing money from a DUI suspect.

Deputy John Braman resigned Monday, just days after the sheriff's office said multiple allegations have been made about him stealing from suspected DUI drivers.

The theft was discovered when a defense attorney representing a DUI suspect reviewed the body camera footage in preparation for trial.

The footage shows the deputy remove two $100 bills from a wallet as he was taking inventory of the suspect's belongings.

This organization has received several complaints that Deputy Braman, during car stops in which he arrested the operator of the vehicle for DUI charges, was stealing money from their wallets while he was processing those prisoners," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The deputy could face criminal charges.

