2 dead, 1 missing after car crashes into South Florida canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Rescue crews pulled the bodies of several people from a car that went into a canal near Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning.

Broward County sheriff's officials say they located the vehicle that went off the road near NW 29th Avenue and 14th Street after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

A witness told NBC 6 in Miami they saw a red Jaguar driving at a high rate of speed before going through a fence and into the water.

One man, identified by his mother as 21-year-old Keiontae Meyers, was able to swim out of the car, telling crews that three other people were inside. Meyers was taken to the hospital.

Crews continued to search in the water and by air for any sign of possible survivors before finding two bodies around 9 a.m. The search continues for a third person as officers removed the car from the water.

So far, no identities have been given for any of the victims.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami