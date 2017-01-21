Anti-Trump march underway in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fla. -

A group of people was holding a rally Friday in protest of Donald Trump's inauguration.

The demonstration was underway at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. Protesters walked in the middle of traffic as they marched along Biscayne Boulevard.

The rally was planned by the Anti-Trump Action Committee. It was set to be held from 6-10 p.m.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami.



#BREAKING Ahead of uncontrolled traffic and pleas from FHP- protestors exit i95, continue on NW 2nd and 2nd @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/THcuh7HZxB — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) January 21, 2017