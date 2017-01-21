Anti-Trump march underway in Downtown Miami

8:29 PM, Jan 20, 2017
MIAMI, Fla. -

A group of people was holding a rally Friday in protest of Donald Trump's inauguration.

The demonstration was underway at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami. Protesters walked in the middle of traffic as they marched along Biscayne Boulevard.

The rally was planned by the Anti-Trump Action Committee. It was set to be held from 6-10 p.m.

