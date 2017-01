UPDATE: Law enforcement says Marcus Hatch has been located in Jacksonville, and is in good health. Investigators are gathering more information about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

GOOD NEWS!!! Marcus Hatch has been located in Jacksonville, and is in good health. Investigators are currently with him to get more info. pic.twitter.com/zIcQIo9IiI — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) January 10, 2017

EARLIER:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Florida teen who may have been kidnapped.

Marcus Hatch, 16, is said to be in the company of three black males suspected of a home invasion and robbery.

They were last seen in Ponte Vedra Beach in a stolen 2009 Grey Subaru Legacy with Florida “Air Force” tag of AKN6Z, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Hatch is 6’2”, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen wearing black pants with a black hoodie and black Adidas shoes with red stripes.