AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Pasco boy Bane Wheeler

PASCO CO., Fla. - A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a Pasco County child.

2-year-old Bane Wheeler was last seen in the 9000th block of US Highway 19 in Port Richey. He is believed to have been taken by his father during possible custodial interference.

Bane is three 3' tall, 30 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark pants and black tennis shoes.

He has a scar on the middle of his forehead and a skintag on the inside of his left bicep. He uses a nebulizer and currently has croup.

His father, Daniel Wheeler, was last seen wearing a camo jacket, possibly khaki shorts, black shoes and white socks and is bald and has blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos of a flaming heart on his chest, "Wheeler" on his back, a cross on his upper left arm that says "Dustin, and holding hands that says "Bane" on his right arm.

They are believed to be in a 2005 black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9.

Please call 911 immediately if you see them.