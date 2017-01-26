Accused Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood Airport shooter Esteban Santiago indicted

A federal grand jury has indicted the man accused of a deadly attack at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The panel returned a 22-count indictment against Esteban Santiago Ruiz.

On January 6, Santiago is accused of killing 5 people and injuring 6 more in a shooting spree at the baggage area in Terminal 2.

Santiago faces eleven counts of performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused death or serious bodily injury, six counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and five counts of causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

His arraignment is set for Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.