If you have plans to go out to celebrate the Super Bowl this weekend, AAA says it will be activating its Tow to Go program for those that have too much to drink.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 10,000 people were killed in crashes that involved an impaired driver in 2015.

To avoid drinking and driving, you can use AAA's Tow to Go service. It'll take you - and your car - anywhere within a 10-mile radius for free!

To arrange a tow, just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

The free service starts Friday, Feb. 3 and ends the morning of Monday, Feb. 6.

Below are the Tow to Go Guidelines: