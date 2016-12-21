7th medical marijuana license approved by Florida Department of Health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Less than two weeks before Florida's medical marijuana constitutional amendment goes into effect, the state's Department of Health has approved a seventh license and is on the verge of adding two additional distributing organizations.

Department spokeswoman Sarah Revell said that they have reached an agreement with McRory's Sunny Hill Nursery for the seventh license. The nursery is affiliated with GrowHealthy and they will operate an indoor facility in Lake Worth.

The department has also reached agreements with Plants of Ruskin and 3 Boys Farm. Both nurseries are working on potential terms to present to the department.

Amendment 2 takes effect on Jan. 3 and will allow higher-strength marijuana to be used for a wider list of medical ailments once a new set of rules are implemented.

