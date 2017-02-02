TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Police say they've arrested a second teen suspected in the fatal shooting of a man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.

Tampa police said in a news release on Thursday that they've arrested a 17-year-old boy who now faces first-degree murder and robbery in the Tuesday night death of 44-year-old James Beck.

Investigators say a 16-year-old is already in custody. He's also facing murder and robbery charges. Beck's body was found Tuesday night.

According to reports, Beck and his 15-year-old son were selling the dirt bike to two people in Tampa during a Craigslist transaction. Police say the Becks quickly realized they were going to be robbed. Beck was shot as he attempted to leave.

Tampa police found the dirt bike later Tuesday night and arrested the 16-year-old.

Beck's son wasn't injured.