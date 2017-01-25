2 teens arrested in shooting at MLK Memorial Park in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Two arrests have been made in last week's shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in northwest Miami-Dade that left eight injured, county officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Communications director Mike Hernandez tweeted that police director Juan Perez said two arrests have been made in the shooting.

At a news conference held Tuesday, director Perez praised the work of the media, community leaders and authorities for catching the two suspects.

Perez added that even though two people were arrested, the investigation is "still evolving". He said the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office and detectives are working to put together all the pieces of the investigation.

Police confirmed that 18-year-old Gerrell Brownlee and a 17-year-old have been arrested. Lee faces charges including attempted second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The juvenile faces attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor charges, police said.

No other details of the arrests were immediately known. Police would not said if they were looking for any other suspects.

At Tuesday's news conference, Perez continued his anti-gun violence message saying, "the community...stands side-by-side with us. We're going to take this any longer. Enough is enough on the gun violence."

The shooting happened hours after an MLK parade had ended at the park at Northwest 62nd Street and 32nd Avenue last Monday.

Police said the teens arrested are members of rival neighborhood gangs and that the people shot were innocent bystanders.

Of the eight people who were shot, five are juveniles, with one as young as 11. The ages range from 11 to 30, and all survived the shooting.

