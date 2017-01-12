ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two students at Lakewood High have been arrested and charged with possessing a weapon on campus after police were alerted of a Snapchat photo showing one of the students posing with a gun in the school bathroom.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a St. Petersburg Police School Resource Officer was made aware of the photo of the student posing with the handgun. The student was detained and learned of another student that was also taking selfies with the gun.

The second student was no longer on campus when police found out that student was also involved.

Police searched the school for the gun but did not find it.

Detectives went to the home of the second student and found the handgun.

Action News had learned the gun was stolen during a home burglary on December 14.

A third teen has been arrested and charged with armed burglary and violation of probation.

Now, the other teens now face criminal charges and will face school consequences, including the possibility of expulsion from the school.

A representative from the school district tells ABC Action News:

"This incident is very concerning. As soon as the school became aware of the possibility that a gun was brought onto campus, law enforcement was notified and the situation was fully investigated. The safety of our students is our priority and weapons on school property will not be tolerated."

