1 Killed, 2 Injured in shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting that happened in Hallandale Beach Monday evening, police said.

The shots were fired around 6:15 p.m. near Northwest 7th Street and 7th Avenue.

Two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. One person was critically injured and later died at the hospital. The victims' identities have not been released.

Hallandale Beach Police said one suspect was detained and is cooperating with detectives. No other shooters were on the loose.

The shooting unfolded near the route of a Martin Luther King, Jr. parade that was held earlier in the day. Earlier Monday, eight people were shot at the closing of a parade near Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami