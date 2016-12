One person was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting at a Homestead bank Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The incident happened at the TD Bank at 2495 Northeast 8th Street. Police confirmed one person was dead at the scene and another was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Footage showed a body on the ground next to a Garda armored truck just outside the bank's front door. Authorities had the parking lot blocked off with police tape.

There was also a police scene on the Florida Turnpike near Southwest 152nd Street that was possibly connected to the incident. Several officers were at the scene and several lanes were closed.

No other information was immediately known.

Story from our news partner NBCMiami