Photo shows one of Saturn's moons, Tethys, looking like Death Star from Star Wars

(CNN NEWSOURCE) Star Wars fans, this one a no-brainer for you.

Some fans of the franchise say a particular picture of a moon reminds them of the Death Star.

The picture shows Tethys, a moon orbiting around Saturn.

The giant circle in the middle is a crater formed by an impact at some point in the moon's history.

The photograph was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft that passed near Tethys in November.